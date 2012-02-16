ISTANBUL Feb 16 Turkey's Koc Energy Group
chairman said the group had held talks with U.S. officials about
planned sanctions on oil purchases from Iran and asked if its
oil refiner Tupras unit will be compensated for any
losses.
Koc's Erol Memioglu told reporters late on
Wednesday that Tupras' existing oil contract with Iran ends in
August, while planned U.S. sanctions are set to begin at the end
of June, and details of the measures should become clear by
mid-May.
Tupras obtains some 30 percent of its crude oil from Iran
and has an annual 9 million tonne purchase contract.
Memioglu also said Tupras signed an annual 1 million tonne
oil purchase contract with Libya two months ago, but this was
unrelated to the Iran issue.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; editing by Daren Butler)