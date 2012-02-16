* Tupras' existing oil contract expires in August
* Details of sanctions seen clear by May
* Energy minister says talks with the United States
continuing
* Tupras obtains some 30 pct of crude from Iran
By Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, Feb 16 (Reuters)- Turkey's top oil refiner has
asked United States officials about compensation for added costs
due to any lost Iranian oil imports even as Ankara has said
there is no change in oil trade with Tehran.
Turkey's Koc Energy Group chairman said the group had held
talks with United States officials on behalf of its oil refining
unit Tupras.
Koc's Erol Memioglu told reporters late on
Wednesday that Tupras' existing oil contract with Iran ends in
August, while planned U.S. sanctions are set to begin at the end
of June, and details of the measures should become clear by May.
"Our trade conditions with Iran are very good. We asked the
Americans whether our probable losses will be compensated in the
event of an embargo," Memioglu said.
Tupras obtains some 30 percent of its crude oil from Iran
and has an annual 9 million tonne purchase contract.
Separately, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz commented
on the Iran issue to reporters on Thursday, saying: "Tupras is a
private company. Talks with the United States are continuing.
There is no change in our crude oil import position."
Turkish and Saudi sources have told Reuters that Turkey has
no plans to cut its imports of Iranian oil, after earlier
signalling that it was discussing the possibility of buying oil
from Saudi Arabia if it had to cut back purchases from Iran.
Turkey remains a loyal customer of Iran despite rising
pressure to reduce purchases as a result of unilateral sanctions
being imposed by the United States and European Union.
"The United States' planned sanctions against Iran are
expected to begin at the end of June, while Tupras' contract
with Iran ends in August. But the sanctions issue is not
completely clear," Memioglu said, adding that he expected
details of the measures to become clear in May.
PRICES COULD INCREASE
Tupras warned that the price it pays for oil could increase
if it has to seek alternatives to Iranian oil.
"We pay in Turkish lira and send it via Halkbank. This
reduces our exchange rate risk... If we do not get oil from
there we can get it from elsewhere but the price could increase.
This would be reflected on (the price paid by) the consumer," he
said.
Sources have told Reuters that a high level Turkish
delegation travelled to Riyadh over the weekend, but decided
against requesting additional supplies from top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia.
Turkey's apparent readiness to stick with Iran as a supplier
will help Tehran avoid extra pain as the European Union seeks to
ban Iranian oil imports from July 1 and major Asian customers
are signalling they might cut purchases under pressure from
Washington.
An Ankara-based energy official has said Turkey will
continue to buy from Iran unless the United Nations endorses the
EU and U.S. oil embargo.
Turkey imports around 200,000 barrels per day of oil from
Iran, representing over 7 percent of Iran's oil exports.
Memioglu also said Tupras signed an annual 1 million tonne
oil purchase contract with Libya two months ago, but this was
unrelated to the Iran issue.
