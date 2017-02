ISTANBUL, March 30 Turkish refiner Tupras has decided to reduce its purchases of crude oil from Iran by 20 percent and will make up the shortfall from "other sources", it said on Friday without providing further details.

Turkey hopes that it can still get a waiver over sanctions which the United States plans to implement on countries buying oil from Iran despite not being named on a list of exempted nations released by Washington. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Anthony Barker)