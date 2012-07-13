BOLU, Turkey, July 13 Turkey has begun importing
5 to 10 road tankers of crude from Northern Iraq daily and the
volume could rise to 100-200 tankers per day, Turkish Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Friday.
Turkey and the Kurdistan Regional Government are also in
talks for the direct sale of natural gas to Turkey, in a move to
bypass Baghdad, which could strain Turkey's ties with its Iraq.
Most Kurdish oil is still pumped into the national pipeline
system. One pipeline carrying about 60,000 bpd already feeds
directly from Kurdistan's Tawke oilfield into the main pipeline
to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
