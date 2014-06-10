(Covers repeated alert)

ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey is investigating reports that 28 Turkish truck drivers ferrying diesel to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul have been abducted by militants, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Turkish media reports said the drivers were being held hostage after being seized while carrying diesel from Turkey's southern port of Iskenderun to a power plant in Mosul.

Insurgents overran the headquarters of the provincial government in Mosul late on Monday, making further gains in a fourth day of fighting in the country's second-largest city.

(Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and John Stonestreet)