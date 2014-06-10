Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey is investigating reports that 28 Turkish truck drivers ferrying diesel to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul have been abducted by militants, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Turkish media reports said the drivers were being held hostage after being seized while carrying diesel from Turkey's southern port of Iskenderun to a power plant in Mosul.
Insurgents overran the headquarters of the provincial government in Mosul late on Monday, making further gains in a fourth day of fighting in the country's second-largest city.
