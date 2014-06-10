(Adds background, details)

ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey is investigating reports that 28 Turkish truck drivers ferrying diesel to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul have been abducted by militants from an al Qaeda splinter group, a senior Turkish official told Reuters said on Tuesday.

Insurgents overran the headquarters of the provincial government in Mosul late on Monday, making further gains in a fourth day of fighting in the country's second-largest city.

Turkish media reports said the drivers were taken hostage by militants from the Sunni Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) while carrying diesel from Turkey's southern port of Iskenderun to a power plant in Mosul.

"The situation in Mosul looks a bit grim ... Concerning the 28 truck drivers, we are trying to confirm through our consular department but we have nothing as yet," a second Turkish official said.

The western side of Mosul is now under the control of the militants, three army officers told Reuters, while a senior Iraqi security official warned the whole city could fall into their hands if supporting troops were not sent in.

Turkey has for years supplied refined oil products to Iraq, which is chronically short of diesel due to a lack of refineries and increasing power consumption. (Reporting by Nick Tattersall in Istanbul and Jonny Hogg in Ankara; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Ralph Boulton)