ISTANBUL Feb 27 Turkey has begun work to repair
a pipeline taking crude oil from northern Iraq to the
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan and aims to restore flows in the
shortest possible time, the Turkish energy ministry said on
Saturday.
It said the pipeline was halted on Feb. 17 due to temporary
security measures. Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants
carried out a bomb attack on the pipeline in the Idil district
of Sirnak province on Feb. 25, but a fire was avoided as the
crude flow had already been halted, the ministry said.
Turkish security forces had detonated explosives set at
several points along the pipeline, it added.
"Work has been launched to repair rapidly the damage caused
on the pipeline and the necessary measures have been taken for
the line's security. It is envisaged that supplies will begin
again in the shortest time," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Writing by Nick
Tattersall)