DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 27 A fire on an Iraqi pipeline carrying oil to Turkey on Monday forced the closure of the link that transports about a quarter of Iraq's crude exports, security sources said.

The cause of the fire on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which occurred in Sirnak province near the Iraqi border, was not immediately known, but authorities suspect sabotage, the sources said.

The fire had been extinguished and workers were trying to cool the pipeline, they said.

Turkish energy officials in Ankara confirmed oil flows were still suspended.

The pipeline, which last month exported 300,000 barrels of oil a day, is frequently shut due to sabotage. Most recently, a fire knocked out flows on Aug. 6.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an armed group fighting the Turkish military in southeastern Turkey, has targeted the link in the past, calling it a strategic asset.

