ISTANBUL, April 3 Demand for Turkish lender Isbank's dollar-denominated 5-1/2 year eurobond has exceeded $1 billion, bankers said on Wednesday.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan were mandated by Isbank to lead the issue, and the initial price guidance was around mid-swaps plus 295 basis points. (Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Ece Toksabay)