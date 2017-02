ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish lender Isbank said on Tuesday that it had signed a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches for $241 million and 742.5 million euros ($968.89 million).

The total cost of the loan stood at LIBOR+1.45 percent, the bank said in a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Writing by Seda Sezer)