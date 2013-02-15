UPDATE 2-Suez targets industrial water with $3.4 bln GE Water deal
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)
ISTANBUL Feb 15 Turkish lender Isbank said it expects a loan growth of between 16-18 percent and a deposits growth of 8-10 percent this year.
In an e-mailed presentation late on Thursday, the lender also said it expects net fees and commissions to grow 15 percent or more and plans to open 45-50 new branches in 2013. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Xavier Briand)
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 8 Investors pumped up their risk in the latest week, delivering U.S.-based stock funds their fifth straight week of net cash, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States attracted $9.1 billion, while bond funds gathered $9.7 billion, the trade group's data showed. The data covers the week ended March 1, which was capped by a buying spree that pushed the Dow
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will discuss the administration's plans to boost infrastructure spending with business leaders including Elon Musk, who heads Tesla Inc and Space X, the White House said.