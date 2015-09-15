BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in March and January-March
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
ISTANBUL, Sept 15 Turkish lender Isbank secured a syndicated loan in two tranches of 796.5 million euro ($899.49 million) and $281 million, with a maturity of 367 days, the bank said on Tuesday.
The loan will be used for trade finance purposes, and the cost will be Libor/Euribor + 0.75 percent. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
DUBAI, April 6 Dubai's Drake & Scull International (DSI) plans to begin talks with banks in May about its existing debt and seek financial backing for new projects, Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says its unit sold 4 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 billion yuan