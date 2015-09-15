ISTANBUL, Sept 15 Turkish lender Isbank secured a syndicated loan in two tranches of 796.5 million euro ($899.49 million) and $281 million, with a maturity of 367 days, the bank said on Tuesday.

The loan will be used for trade finance purposes, and the cost will be Libor/Euribor + 0.75 percent. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)