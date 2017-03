ISTANBUL, March 8 Turkey's Isbank has applied to the banking watchdog (BDDK) and Capital Markets Board to issue lira-denominated bonds worth a total 7.46 billion lira ($4.15 billion), the bank said on Friday.

The bonds will be of varying maturities, the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange said.

($1 = 1.7973 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)