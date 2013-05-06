METALS-Copper up, but dollar, China demand and inventories weigh

* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent