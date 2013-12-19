BRIEF-April FY net income group share drops to 20.1 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 20.1 million ($21.18 million) versus EUR 42.1 million year ago
ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkish lender Isbank was handed a tax fine of 54.6 million lira ($26.53 million) for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011, and expected the total tax fine to reach 171 million lira for this period, it said on Thursday.
Isbank will appeal the decision, the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange said.
In a separate filing, the bank said it signed a deal to get $50 million and 185 million euro securitisation loan.
($1 = 2.0578 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.