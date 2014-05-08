BRIEF-Newcap FY EBTDA up at DKK 24.6 million
* FY EBTDA 24.6 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million) versus 23.9 million crowns year ago
ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish lender Isbank has mandated banks for a one-year syndicated loan in euro and dollar tranches, it said in a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* FY EBTDA 24.6 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million) versus 23.9 million crowns year ago
BUDAPEST, March 14 Hungarian ruling party lawmakers have proposed economist Bianka Parragh as a new member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council, the Chairman of Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, Erik Banki, said on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.