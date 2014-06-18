BRIEF-I&M Holdings' I&M Bank records 9% after tax profit growth for 2016
* I&M Bank records 9% after tax profit growth for 2016 full year trading results
ISTANBUL, June 18 Turkey's Isbank borrowed $750 million through a seven-year eurobond issue at a yield of 295 basis points over midswaps, bankers told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Behiye Taner, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
NEW YORK, March 21 NYSE Arca said on Tuesday that all systems were functioning normally after a technical issue in the prior session prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
* FY ended Dec 2016 group total interest income 33.81 billion shillings versus 25.83 billion shillings year ago