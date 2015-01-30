ISTANBUL Jan 30 Turkey's biggest non-state lender Isbank posted a 2014 net profit of 3.38 billion lira ($1.39 billion), up 7 percent from the 3.16 billion lira in the previous year and largely in line with analyst expectations.

The bank's loan book expanded to 155.87 billion lira, up 15.2 percent compared with 2013, the bank also said in a statement to the stock exchange. ($1 = 2.4375 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Asli Kandemir)