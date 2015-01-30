BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Jan 30 Turkey's biggest non-state lender Isbank posted a 2014 net profit of 3.38 billion lira ($1.39 billion), up 7 percent from the 3.16 billion lira in the previous year and largely in line with analyst expectations.
The bank's loan book expanded to 155.87 billion lira, up 15.2 percent compared with 2013, the bank also said in a statement to the stock exchange. ($1 = 2.4375 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Asli Kandemir)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo aims to kick off a 7 billion reais ($2.26 billion) programme of privatizations and concessions this year with the sale of tourism and events company Sao Paulo Turismo SA , Mayor Joao Doria said.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.