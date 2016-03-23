ISTANBUL, March 23 Turkey's Isbank said on Wednesday it was strongly confident a court case opened against fuel retailer Petrol Ofisi board members when the bank was a shareholder will prove there is no legal ground for the tax evasion allegations.

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that necessary legal action will be taken to protect the legal rights of the bank in the case which covers the period when Isbank and conglomerate Dogan Holding owned stakes in Petrol Ofisi, Turkey's biggest chain of petrol stations.

Ersin Ozince, a former general manager of the bank and Aydin Dogan, who ran media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding until 2010, face up to 24-1/2 years in prison on charges of setting up a criminal gang, smuggling and fraud. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)