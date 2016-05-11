(Adds details, quote)
ISTANBUL May 11 Turkey will partner with the
Islamic Development Bank to create a regional Islamic finance
"megabank", Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on
Wednesday, as part of a government drive to become a powerhouse
in Islamic finance.
Simsek said the new lender would provide liquidity and
investment banking services. He said Indonesia was looking to
create a similar regional megabank with a $300 million
investment. Turkey was looking to invest more.
"It's important for us that this bank is being founded in
Istanbul as part of our efforts to make Turkey a global centre
for interest-free finance," Simsek told reporters at an Islamic
finance conference in Istanbul.
"If we're aiming for the bank to become a global player, we
cannot invest as little as $300-500 million in the bank," Simsek
said.
Turkey's finance ministry is working on tax regulations to
help develop the Islamic banking industry, Simsek said, adding
that the government would support new players in the sector.
Under President Tayyip Erdogan, whose roots are in Islamist
politics, Turkey is hoping it can turn disdain for traditional
banks among the pious into a boom in Islamic finance, where,
instead of interest, banks charge service fees and depositors
share in bank profits.
