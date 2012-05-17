* Turkish military says Israeli plane entered N. Cyprus
airspace on Monday
* Turkey-Israel relations fell apart after deadly 2010 ship
raid
* Tensions high in Cyprus over rival energy exploration
moves
(Adds Turkish foreign ministry comment)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, May 17 Turkey said on Thursday it had
scrambled military jets to intercept an Israeli plane that
violated northern Cypriot airspace this week, and demanded an
explanation for the incursion.
An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the
accusation. But the incident marked a fresh source of tension
between the former allies.
Relations between Turkey and Israel fell apart after Israeli
commandos raided the Mavi Marmara aid vessel in May 2010 to
enforce a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and killed nine Turks
in clashes with pro-Palestinian activists.
Monday's reported air incursion coincided with tensions on
the Mediterranean island of Cyprus over oil and gas exploration
plans there, which could hinder U.N.-backed efforts to reunite
wthe island.
"A plane belonging to Israel, the model of which could not
be identified, violated KKTC (Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus) airspace (above its territorial waters) five times," the
Turkish military said in a statement posted on its website.
"In response to this situation, our 2XF-16 plane based at
Incirlik was scrambled and our planes carried out patrol flights
in KKTC airspace, preventing the said plane from continuing to
violate KKTC airspace," said the statement.
Turkey's foreign ministry said it had contacted Israel's
mission in Ankara, seeking an explanation for the incursion.
In Jerusalem, an Israeli military spokeswoman said she was
checking the report.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when the Turkish
military invaded the island after a short-lived Greek Cypriot
coup engineered by the military junta then in power in Athens.
Turkey still keeps about 30,000 troops in the north and is
the only nation that recognises the self-declared Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus.
ENERGY EXPLORATION TENSIONS
The internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government
reported an offshore natural gas discovery in December but its
attempt to exploit the reserves has been challenged by Turkey.
Ankara has in turn given approval for Turkey's state-run oil
firm to carry out oil and gas exploration in six offshore areas
around northern Cyprus, drawing condemnation from the Greek
Cypriot government, which lays claim to the territory.
Israel has separately reported two major energy finds
offshore in the sea separating it from Cyprus.
Israel has worked to enhance ties with Cyprus and Greece as
its relations with Turkey have frayed.
The eastern Mediterranean has recently seen joint Israeli
military manoeuvres with its partners, as well as long-distance
training by Israel's air force for a possible strike against
Iran's nuclear facilities.
Israel uses warplanes and pilotless drones, as well as naval
craft, to patrol its offshore natural gas fields.
Turkey stirred fears of a possible confrontation at sea by
saying last year it would boost its naval patrols in the eastern
Mediterranean.
But a senior Israeli military officer told Reuters there had
been no discernible increase in Turkish naval operations in
Israel's economic waters, which extend 187 km (117 miles) from
its coast.
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem and Tulay
Karadeniz in Ankara; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)