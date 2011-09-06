ANKARA, Sept 6 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey was "totally suspending" defence industry ties with Israel, after downgrading diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

"Trade ties, military ties, regarding defence industry ties, we are completely suspending them. This process will be followed by different measures," Erdogan told reporter in Ankara.

