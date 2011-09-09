ISTANBUL, Sept 9 The Turkish charity behind last
year's sea convoy to Gaza in which nine activists were killed
during an Israeli raid said on Friday it had no plans for now
for another flotilla, a day after Turkey warned its warships
would escort future missions.
Raising the stakes in Ankara's row with Israel over its
refusal to apologise, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on
Thursday Turkish vessels would escort aid ships to Gaza and
would not allow a repetition of last year's raid.
His remarks opened the possibility of a naval confrontation
with Turkey's former ally, which maintains a blockade of Gaza.
The territory is ruled by the Palestinian Islamist movement
Hamas and has been a source of frequent rocket fire into Israel.
Asked about any plans to organise flotillas in the future,
Serkan Nergis, a spokesman for IHH, the Turkish Islamic charity,
told Reuters: "Right now we are trying to resolve technical
problems with the Mavi Marmara ferry. We are still collecting
aid for Gaza, we will find a way of sending this to Gaza, but we
don't have a specific plan for a second aid flotilla."
All nine activists died aboard the Mavi Marmara, which led
the convoy that tried to breach Israel's blockade.
The incident and subsequent diplomatic arguing has brought
relations between Turkey and Israel, once close Middle Eastern
allies, almost to crisis point.
A senior Israeli official on Friday called Turkey's
announcement that warships would guard any future convoys to the
Gaza Strip as "harsh and serious" but said Israel wanted to
avoid a war of words with its former ally.
Turkey, a NATO member, has downgraded diplomatic relations
with Israel and Erdogan said it would boost naval patrols in the
eastern Mediterranean.
The Jewish state has said it will continue to enforce the
blockade, which a United Nations inquiry deemed a legitimate
security measure to prevent weapons-smuggling.
(Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia)