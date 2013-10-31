* Zorlu, Turcas interested in possible pipeline project
* Pipeline could carry 8-10 bcm Israeli gas
* Sour relations between Turkey and Israel delay progress
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Oct 31 Turkey's Zorlu Energy
is in talks with Israeli firms over the potential for
a pipeline to carry Israeli gas to Turkey, industry sources say,
but the political rift between the two former allies is holding
up progress.
Israel is set to become a gas exporter by the end of the
decade after the discovery of two major offshore fields off its
Mediterranean coast - Leviathan and Tamar.
Turkey, dependent on imports for almost all of its energy,
is looking to diversify away from expensive Russian gas and
could become a customer as well as providing a transit route to
other markets, particularly Europe.
"Turkey is a very suitable route for Israeli gas. I can even
say it is the most suitable," said Omer Yungul, chief executive
of Zorlu Holding, the owner of Zorlu Enerji.
But relations between the two countries have been scarred
since May 2010 when Israeli commandos killed nine Turkish
activists while storming the Mavi Marmara, a ship in a convoy
seeking to break an Israeli naval blockade of Gaza.
Industry and diplomatic sources said the Zorlu Group, which
already holds an indirect stake in an Israeli power plant, is in
talks with private Israeli companies over a possible pipeline
deal.
Yungul did not confirm the talks, but said Zorlu Energy's
existing investments in Israel have given it a head start.
Zorlu Energy holds a 25 percent stake in Dorad Energy, which
is building a 875 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in
Ashkelon on the Israeli coast. Yungul said the first unit of the
plant would come on line by February 2014.
Other Turkish companies including Turcas Petrol
are also interested in a pipeline project, officials on both
sides have said.
Such a project could be worth $3.5 billion, according to
Amit Mor, an Israel-based consultant who is familiar with the
talks. It would entail construction of an undersea section to
Turkey's southern coast and a link to central Turkey.
Israel's huge offshore Leviathan field contains an estimated
17 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, equivalent to almost a
year's worth of European gas demand and enough to cover Israel's
gas needs for generations. Tamar, discovered in 2009, holds an
estimated 280 billion cubic metres (bcm).
"The export of Israeli gas to Turkey via a pipeline or in
compressed natural gas (CPG) form in marine tankers are the most
economically viable options for exporting large gas volumes from
the region," said Mor, chief executive of Eco Energy Financial
and Strategic Consulting.
He added that it would be possible to allocate about 8
billion cubic metres of gas per year to supply growing demand in
the Turkish market. Zorlu's Yungul and industry sources say the
quantity could go up to 10 billion bcm in the event of a deal.
STRAINED TIES
As much economic sense as it would make, a pipeline through
Turkey is still at the mercy of politics.
"Of course the most feasible route for Israel to export its
gas is Turkey. The private sector is holding talks about this,
but political steps must be taken," a government source said.
"We are aware of the talks, but these issues can not be
resolved in a couple of months, and such a project could not go
through without the government's consent," he added.
Turkey has set precise conditions for Israel if it wants to
return to their former extensive ties - an apology, compensation
and a lifting of its embargo on Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in April
apologised to his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, over the
killings and pledged compensation to the bereaved, but Israel
has so far made no compensation payments.
Israel has made no promises to lift the embargo, although
Turkey has given indications it could backtrack on that demand.
An Ankara-based diplomatic source said Turkey was not likely
to move ahead with the talks until Israel pays compensation.
"The problem is not only Mavi Marmara, though. Erdogan has
upset the Israelis with his strong rhetoric as well," the source
said.
Earlier this year, Erdogan called Zionism "a crime against
humanity", prompting objections from U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry.
(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; editing
by Jane Baird)