(Adds Israeli security service comment)
ISTANBUL, June 26 Turkey's Foreign Ministry said
on Friday it summoned the highest-ranking Israeli diplomat in
Ankara to explain why a group of Turkish journalists and civil
society workers were refused entry at Ben Gurion Airport.
The incident occurred three days after diplomats from Israel
and Turkey, both U.S. allies, held talks to explore prospects of
repairing their relationship after a Turkish election earlier
this month.
Ties between the erstwhile allies were wrecked after Israeli
commandoes killed 10 Turkish activists trying to break the
blockade on Gaza in 2010. Turkey soon after recalled its
ambassador and ejected Israel's.
A group of nine Turks had travelled to Israel on Thursday to
attend an event marking the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in
Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry said in an e-mailed statement.
They were questioned for nine hours and, despite having the
required visas, seven of them were sent back. Two journalists
with the state TRT broadcaster were allowed in, it said,
condemning the decision to eject the group.
"To show our reaction to the treatment of our citizens and
to receive an explanation, the Israeli charge d'affaires has
been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," it said. The charge
d'affaires is Israel's most senior official at the embassy.
Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Israeli charge
d'affaires was summoned in Ankara over the incident and said
seven Turkish citizens were denied entry for security reasons.
An official from Shin Bet, Israel's internal security
service, said those denied entry were suspected of having links
to Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group which controls the Gaza
Strip.
"In light of a connection found between them and activists
from the Hamas terrorist organization and the risk created by
their entrance to Israel, it was decided not to let them in,"
the official said.
President Tayyip Erdogan is one of Israel's most vocal
critics. The June 7 election deprived his Islamist-rooted AK
Party of its majority in parliament for the first time since
2002, which may pave the way for reconciliation with Israel.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul and Maayan Lubell
in Jerusalem; Editing by Dominic Evans)