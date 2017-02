ANKARA, Sept 15 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Israel could not do whatever it wanted in the eastern Mediterranean and that Turkish warships could be there at any moment.

"Israel cannot do whatever it wants in the eastern Mediterranean. They will see what our decisions will be on this subject. Our navy attack ships can be there at any moment," Erdogan told a news conference on a visit to the Tunisian capital. (Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Louise Ireland)