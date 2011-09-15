(Adds Israeli reaction, more quotes and context)
* Erdogan says Israel cannot do whatever it wants
* Tensions rising over 2010 commando raid and gas drilling
By Mohammed Argoubi and Sylvia Westall
TUNIS, Sept 15 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
said on Thursday that Turkish warships could be sent to the
Eastern Mediterranean at any time and Israel could not do
whatever it wants there, escalating a war of words over the 2010
killing of Turkish activists.
Ties between the two regional powers have deteriorated
sharply since Israeli naval commandos raided the Mavi Marmara, a
Turkish ship carrying aid to the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
"Israel cannot do whatever it wants in the eastern
Mediterranean. They will see what our decisions will be on this
subject. Our navy attack ships can be there at any moment,"
Erdogan told a news conference shortly after arriving in Tunis.
Asked if Turkey was prepared to protect any future aid
ships, he said: "On the point of navigation in international
waters, we will ensure protection at any time of our ships,
which can go to other places, not just Gaza."
Turkey's warnings come at a time when Israel is looking to
exploit recently discovered offshore gas fields in the area,
party in partnership with Cyprus. Turkey recognises only the
breakaway Turkish Cypriot northern part of the island, and has
objected to Cyprus's plans.
Ilana Stein, spokeswoman for Israel's Foreign Ministry,
said: "We think that Israel's relations with Turkey, heretofore
good, are important, and we are not commenting on this or that
statement."
Turkey downgraded diplomatic ties with Israel and halted
defence trade after the Jewish state confirmed last week it
would not apologise for the raid on the Mavi Marmara, which had
attempted to break Israel's sea blockade of Gaza.
Two weeks ago a U.N. report deemed the blockade of the
Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip a legal means to stem the flow of arms to
Palestinians, but also said Israel had used unreasonable force.
In an interview last week with Al Jazeera television,
Erdogan said the Israeli storming of the ship could have been
"grounds for war", but that Turkey had acted "with patience".
The prospect of a showdown at sea with Turkey, a NATO power
and, like Israel, an ally of the United States, has rattled
Israelis already on edge over upheaval in the Arab world and
Iran's nuclear programme. Washington has urged restraint.
Erdogan, seeking to expand Turkey's regional influence, is
on a tour of Egypt, Tunisia and Libya, where he has so far
received an enthusiastic welcome. His criticism of Israel has
helped to win him great popularity in Arab countries.