ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey's Kuveyt Turk, owned by Kuwait Finance House, mandated banks for a sukuk issue, bankers told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank has mandated KFH Investment as global coordinator and Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, KFH Investment and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, bankers said. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing Seda Sezer)