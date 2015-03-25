By Ayla Jean Yackley
| EDIRNE, Turkey, March 25
EDIRNE, Turkey, March 25 When the domes of
Edirne's abandoned Great Synagogue caved in, Rifat Mitrani, the
town's last Jew, knew it spelled the end of nearly two millennia
of Jewish heritage in this Turkish town.
As a boy, Mitrani studied Hebrew in the synagogue's gardens
and, in the 1970s, dispatched its Torah to Istanbul after the
community shrank to just three families. In 1975, he unlocked
its doors and swept away the cobwebs to marry his wife Sara.
"Only I am left. It happens slowly, becoming the last one,"
said Mitrani, 65,whose family fled here more than 500 years ago.
Now a five-year, $2.5 million government project has
restored the synagogue's lead-clad domes and resplendent
interior ahead of its Thursday re-opening, the first temple to
open in Turkey in two generations, but one without worshippers.
It is part of a relaxation of curbs on religious minorities
ushered in during President Tayyip Erdogan's 12 years in power.
Yet it coincides with a spike in anti-Semitism in
predominantly Muslim Turkey and a wave of Jews moving away, say
members of the aging community, which has shrunk by more than a
third in the last quarter century.
The increase, observers say, is linked to anti-Israel
sentiment which reached a crescendo during Israel's Gaza
offensive in July. Erdogan compared Israel's assault on
Palestinians to "genocide" and "Hitler's barbarism."
He drew distinctions between Israel and Turkish Jews, yet
his words helped stoke outrage, and local Jews were threatened
by public figures and pro-government newspapers.
Turkey's Jews, most of whose ancestors sought refugee here
from the Spanish Inquisition, are on edge. Their school and
synagogues are behind security tunnels, shielded by steel blast
protection.
"They have lived in a state of fear for a long time after
terror attacks and the feeling that they are not treated as
Turkish citizens. There is worry for the younger generation,"
said Ohad Kaynar, Israel's deputy consul general.
Louis Fishman, an expert on Turkish affairs at Brooklyn
College in New York, saw evidence of government indifference to
anti-Semitism. "Buildings might be protected but the people who
visit them are subjected to regular hate speech and threats," he
said.
Erdogan's spokesmen and other officials did not respond to
requests for comment for this article. However, the Turkish
government has been at pains to distinguish between its Israel
policy and its attitude towards Turkey's Jewish population.
FORMER FRIENDS
Close allies under previous governments, Israeli-Turkish
ties hit a nadir in 2010 when Israeli commandoes stormed a
Turkish-led convoy of ships carrying aid to Gaza and killed 10
Turks. Turkey withdrew its ambassador and ejected Israel's.
"Regardless of the fact that we identify ourselves as Turks,
we are still perceived as foreigners. Tensions between Turkey
and Israel directly impact us," said Karel Valansi, a political
columnist with Salom newspaper.
For centuries, Ottoman lands were a haven for Jews,
welcoming Sephardim expelled in 1492 by Spain.
Once here, they adopted new rituals, such as the melody of
the azan in their prayers, while maintaining their traditions,
most prominently the Judeo-Spanish dialect called Ladino.
Census data shows Ladino was the mother tongue for 84
percent of Turkish Jews in 1927 before nationalist campaigns
stamped it out. Today only a few elderly speak the archaic form
of Castilian Spanish, one of the world's endangered tongues.
A "wealth tax" in the 1940s, emigration to Israel after 1947
and decades of political instability conspired to decimate a
population that was 150,000 before World War One.
Spain and Portugal are redressing historical wrongs by
offering citizenship, bound to prompt some to pull up stakes.
"Jews have long left for economic reasons. What is different
now is a factor for young people is the pressure they feel
because they're Jewish," said Mois Gabay, 31, who writes for
Salom. He cited figures showing one in four Jewish high-school
graduates opted to study overseas in 2014, doubling in one year.
But the decline is mainly due to a death rate that exceeds
births threefold, said Naim Guleryuz, the Jewish museum curator.
HATRED FLARES
At Istanbul's main Neve Salom synagogue, vandals in November
hung a fake demolition notice close to the anniversary of a
string of 2003 car bombings claimed by al Qaeda that targeted
Jewish temples and British interests, killing 57 people.
Even the opening of the Edirne synagogue was at risk. The
governor said it would be a museum instead and that he felt
"hatred" after Israeli police entered al Aqsa mosque in
November. He later apologised, and restoration work continued.
"This is not only Jewish but a part of Turkish and world
heritage. It is proof that we have lived together and still do,"
said Guleryuz, author of a book on Edirne's Jews. "If we
occasionally celebrate a wedding, we can keep it alive."
The synagogue's bright yellow exterior is a burst of light
among the dilapidated wooden houses and concrete apartment
blocks in Edirne's former Jewish quarter. Inside, painters
painstakingly decorated the ceiling with thousands of stars, as
beams of sunlight passed through a colonnade of neat arches.
"It looks like its old self," said Mitrani, standing beside
the polished marble of the ark bearing the Ten Commandments.
Once the Balkans' largest Jewish temple, the Great Synagogue
opened on the sultan's decree in 1909 to serve some 20,000 Jews.
It was modelled on a temple in Vienna, later destroyed by the
Nazis.
Thousands of Jews left Edirne, situated near the Greek and
Bulgarian borders, in 1934 when a racist mob attacked their
property, but Mitrani's father, a grocer, rebuilt his shop.
Mitrani, who owns two supermarkets here, travels to Istanbul
each week to join his wife and daughters for the Sabbath.
He planted a pine tree next to his mother's grave in the old
cemetery, part of which has been occupied by a housing complex
that uprooted graves. Litter is strewn among hundreds of broken
headstones, which include the odd Greek Orthodox inscription.
"I would have liked to have been buried in Edirne, next to
my mother," Mitrani said. "Staying was always the easiest thing
for me. I can't imagine the day I won't be here."
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet McBride)