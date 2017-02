SE Asia Stocks-Philippines gains on technical rebound; Indonesia down

By Geo Tharappel Feb 16 Philippine shares on Thursday recouped previous session's losses to end higher as industrials and financials rallied, while Indonesia closed lower after the much-watched first round election for Jakarta governor produced no clear outcome. Unofficial sample vote counts pointed to a second round between the incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Anies Baswedan, a former education minister, after neither appeared to win a majority in Wednesday's election.