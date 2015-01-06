DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Jan 6 Turkish police
detained a Dutch reporter on terrorism charges on Tuesday,
highlighting accusations of media persecution on a day President
Tayyip Erdogan declared that Turkish journalists enjoyed more
freedom than any in Europe.
Frederike Geerdink, based in the mainly Kurdish city of
Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, tweeted that police had
searched her home and were taking her into custody on charges
related to "propaganda for a terrorist organisation". The Dutch
Foreign Minister, on a visit to Ankara, said he was shocked.
A police official said on condition of anonymity that
Geerdink, a prolific Twitter user who reports for Dutch radio
and newspapers including Het Parool in the Netherlands and
Britain's Independent, had been detained on the prosecutor's
order and would be released after giving a statement.
President Erdogan rejected "false" stories in the Western
media depicting Turkey as increasingly undemocratic under his
12-year-old rule.
"There is an attempt to tarnish Turkey by using press
freedom when it is in fact measures taken against terrorism,"
Erdogan said in a speech to Turkish ambassadors that coincided
with Geerdink's detention.
"I dispute this. Nowhere in Europe or in other countries is
there a media that is as free as the press in Turkey," he said.
Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders, who is due to meet
his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Twitter: "Shocked at
the arrest of @fgeerdink. Will bring this up personally with my
colleague Cavusoglu here in Ankara."
Though the detention of a foreign journalist is rare in
Turkey, Turkish reporters and editors are frequently at risk of
arrest for things they write or say.
Last week, two journalists were detained for tweets they
sent that were critical of Turkish authorities, and last month
the editor of an opposition newspaper was charged with belonging
to a terrorist organisation.
The European Union, which Turkey aspires to join, has said
the harassment, including detentions, of members of the press
violates the bloc's human rights criteria.
Turkey ranked 154 out of 180 in press-freedom advocacy group
Reporters Without Borders' 2014 World Press Freedom Index.
Geerdink, a freelancer based in Turkey since 2006, is the
author of "De jongens zijn dood" ("The Boys Are Dead"), a book
published last year that examines the 2011 bombing by Turkish
military planes that killed 35 Kurdish civilians.
Reached by telephone, Geerdink was unable to speak but could
be heard saying: "I am not dangerous" and "I am a researcher and
journalist."
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul, Seyhmus Cakan in
Diyarbakir, Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)