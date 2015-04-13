DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, April 13 A Dutch journalist
tried on a charge of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" was
acquitted by a Turkish court on Monday.
Frederike Geerdink's brief detention in January prompted an
outcry from rights groups and a protest by the Dutch foreign
minister, whilst deepening fears about the erosion of press
freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan.
A freelance journalist based in the mainly Kurdish
southeastern city of Diyarbakir, she was accused of posting
messages on social media in favour of the outlawed Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK).
Geerdink's acquittal had been expected following a surprise
call last week by the prosecutor in the case to drop charges
against her, citing a lack of evidence.
The panel of three judges announced their ruling in line
with that recommendation at a hearing on Monday.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by
Daren Butler and Alison Williams)