(Recasts story with Ankara saying journalist detained "for her
own safety")
ANKARA/AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 A Dutch journalist who
in January was acquitted by a Turkish court of writing
propaganda for Kurdish militants has been detained in southeast
Turkey "for her own safety" due to fighting in the area, a
Turkish official said on Sunday.
"I'm in custody in Yuksekova," Frederike Geerdink tweeted,
adding that she had been travelling with a Kurdish protest group
whose members were all also taken into custody.
A report by the Dutch news agency ANP said Geerdink had been
arrested on suspicion of "travelling in a forbidden area".
But a senior Turkish official, who declined to be named,
told Reuters: "Frederike has not been arrested for journalism.
She was in a security zone where there was fighting. Because of
that, we could not guarantee her safety, so she has been
detained and investigations are continuing."
Geerdink, a freelance journalist based in the mainly Kurdish
southeastern city of Diyarbakir, was arrested in January and
accused of posting messages on social media in support of the
outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Her arrest was decried by human rights and press freedom
groups. She was acquitted of spreading illegal propaganda in
April..
Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders asked the Dutch embassy
in Ankara to contact both Geerdink and Turkish authorities about
the latest incident, his office said Sunday.
"The Netherlands has been concerned about freedom of the
press and freedom of speech in Turkey for some time," spokesman
Roel van der Meij said. "This remains an important point in our
relations with Turkey."
The European Federation of Journalists urged Turkey to
release Geerdink immediately.
Last week, a Turkish court freed two British Vice News
journalists who had been arrested in southeastern Turkey on
suspicion of having links to a terrorist organisation, but kept
their Iraqi fixer in custody.
The arrests caused an uproar from rights groups and raised
fresh concern about press freedom at a time when Turkey is
cracking down on Kurdish militants and taking on a bigger role
in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Syria.
The international Committee to Protect Journalists says
harassment and prosecution of journalists have had a devastating
impact on Turkey's media.
Kurdish militants have been clashing almost daily with
security forces in southeast Turkey since July, when a two-year
ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with
both sides blaming each other.
Officials say that more than 70 members of the security
forces and hundreds of Kurdish militants have been killed.
Geerdink wrote a book in Dutch on Turkey's Kurds and
publishes an English-language blog called "Kurdish Matters".
(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Orhan Coskun in
Ankara; Editing by Jonny Hogg, Raissa Kasolowsky and Kevin
Liffey)