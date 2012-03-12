ISTANBUL,, March 12 A Turkish court on
Monday released four journalists pending trial over accusations
they were part of a conspiracy to overthrow the government, in a
case that has become a focus for criticism of Turkey's record on
press freedom.
The United States, European Union and rights groups have
said Ankara's prosecution of journalists taints Turkey's image
as a role model for democracy in the Middle East.
The journalists released included Nedim Sener and Ahmet Sik,
two well know investigative reporters held since last March in a
top-security prison outside Istanbul. Several other journalists
remain in detention.
