* Journalists to face trial in June
* Prosecution of journalists has drawn foreign criticism
* Government welcomes journatlists release
By Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, March 12 A Turkish court
released four journalists on Monday pending trial on accusations
they were part of a conspiracy to overthrow the government, in a
case that has become a focus for criticism of Turkey's record on
media freedom.
Among the four released were Nedim Sener and Ahmet Sik, two
well-known investigative reporters held for just over a year in
a top-security prison outside Istanbul. Six other defendants,
mostly journalists, were still in custody.
Relatives, friends and colleagues of the freed journalists
shouted for joy outside the court and some cried and hugged each
other on hearing the news.
"Ahmet and Nedim are free", people shouted, shocked at the
decision. "At last."
Sik's brother Bulent Sik told Reuters: "Today's decision was
a surprise for Ahmet and Nedim. They didn't expect it either".
The defendants are accused of belonging to 'Ergenekon', an
alleged ultra-nationalist group accused by prosecutors of being
behind multiple conspiracies against Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's AK Party government.
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc welcomed the decision.
"One can only be glad at their release. It is saddening that
they spent 375 days inside," Arinc told a news conference
following a cabinet meeting in Ankara.
The United States, the European Union and rights groups have
criticised Ankara's prosecution of journalists which they say
taints Turkey's image as a role model for democracy in the
Middle East.
Ilhan Cihaner, a deputy from the opposition Republican
People's Party (CHP) and a former top prosecutor, told Reuters
outside the court that foreign pressure had played a role in the
decision.
"The gradually increasing pressure from the EU and foreign
media had a great effect on today's decision," Cihaner said.
Turkish jails hold nearly 100 members of the news media, one
of the highest numbers worldwide, although the government says
that journalists are not being prosecuted because of what they
have written or broadcast.
NEXT HEARING IN JUNE
The court based its decision on the length of time the
defendants had already spent in prison and the low risk of them
being able to tamper with evidence in the case.
Critics accuse the government of scare-mongering over
Ergenekon to silence opponents. The government denies any such
motive. Rights groups also criticised the length of time
defendants remain in custody awaiting trial.
Lawyers for the defendants argue that computer documents
central to the evidence against their clients were introduced by
computer viruses and that this had been confirmed by
investigations conducted by four universities.
If found guilty the defendants face a maximum of 15 years in
prison.
The next hearing is scheduled for June 18.
Sener and Sik have already set out their defence, calling
the charges against them politically motivated and "a massacre
of justice".
Sik has written a book about alleged infiltration of the
police by an Islamic movement led by reclusive theologian
Fethullah Gulen, who is living in self-exile in the United
States and considered close to parts of the ruling AK Party.
Sener is an award-winning journalist who has written about
police negligence in failing to prevent the 2007 murder of
prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.
Several hundred suspects, including retired senior military
officers, academics, lawyers and journalists have been detained
in cases related to Ergenekon.
