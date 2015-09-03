(Updates with Vice News statement)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 3 Two Vice News
journalists arrested in southeast Turkey on charges of having
links to a terrorist organisation have been released, their
lawyer and a Turkish government source said on Thursday.
A Turkish court freed the two British journalists but ruled
to keep their fixer, an Iraqi national, in custody pending
investigation after assessing an appeal request from the trio's
lawyers.
The arrest of the journalists on Monday caused an uproar
from rights groups and raised concerns about Ankara's record on
press freedoms at a time when Turkey is taking on a bigger role
in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Syria and
cracking down on Kurdish militants at home.
Vice News, which condemned the journalists' arrest and had
called the move "an attempt by the Turkish government to silence
our reporters" said it 'was grateful' that journalists were
freed but has called for the release of its other employee.
"We are deeply worried by reports that our other VICE News
colleague, Mohammed Ismael Rasool, has had his appeal of release
rejected by the Turkish government," Vice News said in an
emailed statement.
"We call on the Turkish authorities for a swift end to this
unjust detainment and to grant his immediate release."
The three were detained last Friday in the predominantly
Kurdish city of Diyarbakir while filming clashes between
security forces and Kurdish militants.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has fought a
three-decade insurgency for greater Kurdish autonomy, in which
some 40,000 people have been killed. Turkey and the United
States consider the group a terrorist organisation.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Orhan Coskun,; Writing by
Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan)