ISTANBUL May 8 Turkey's Kale Group will set up a joint venture company with UK-based engineering firm Rolls-Royce to develop aircraft engines, the company said on Monday.

Kale will hold 51 percent stake in the joint venture, while Rolls-Royce will have the rest. Kale Group is a provider of structural components, assemblies and kits to the aerospace industry, according to its web site.

