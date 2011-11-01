UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkey's appeals court has called for the retrial of tycoon Mehmet Emin Karamehmet over the misuse of loans after a previous conviction on the same charge was overturned earlier this year, state-run Anatolian news agency said on Tuesday.
Officials from Karamehmet's Cukurova group were not available to comment on the Anatolian report.
Karamehmet, one of Turkey's most powerful businessmen, was last year forced to vacate the chairmanship of leading Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell after an Istanbul court sentenced him to almost 12 years in jail over loans made by Pamukbank.
In June, an appeals court overturned the ruling but the court's general council has now ordered a retrial and imposed a ban on him travelling abroad, Anatolian said.
It said he could face a prison sentence of between six and 12 years.
Karamehmet had owned Pamukbank before it was taken over by the government in 2002 following a financial crisis that wreaked havoc in Turkey's then inadequately regulated banking sector.
He is embroiled in legal and boardroom struggles with his partners in Turkcell, Altimo, the telecom arm of Russia's Alfa Group, and TeliaSonera .
Karamehmet is also the controlling shareholder of Genel Energy, the subject of a $2 billion bid from ex-BP boss Tony Hayward's Vallares Plc .
Karamehmet's Cukurova group has interests in finance, construction, telecom, media, transport and energy, and has foreign investments in the Middle East and several parts of the former Soviet bloc. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.