ISTANBUL, July 7 Karsan, a Turkish automaker, said on Monday it will seal an agreement with Chinese firm Wuhan Zhong to set up a production facility in China before Oct. 15.

The joint venture, in which Karsan will hold a 35 percent stake, will start test production for its J10 model on Jan. 1, 2016 and serial production on March 1, 2016, Karsan said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Heavens)