UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, July 7 Karsan, a Turkish automaker, said on Monday it will seal an agreement with Chinese firm Wuhan Zhong to set up a production facility in China before Oct. 15.
The joint venture, in which Karsan will hold a 35 percent stake, will start test production for its J10 model on Jan. 1, 2016 and serial production on March 1, 2016, Karsan said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources