ISTANBUL Dec 13 Turkey's Kazanci Holding, which has interests in energy, tourism and agriculture, applied to register 183.1 million lira ($98 million) worth of nominal shares of its unit Aksa Energy.

A statement by the Central Registry Agency on Tuesday showed the registered shares corresponded to 31.7 percent of the energy company. The application will allow the company to sell the stake to third parties or on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

According to data from Istanbul Stock Exchange, the stake's market value is 576.8 million lira.

Currently, only 5.47 percent of Aksa Energy stake is publicly traded, and shares closed 1.94 percent higher at 3.15 lira on Tuesday. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)