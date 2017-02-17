ISTANBUL Feb 17 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.

It said its total revenues, including from financial sector activities, rose to 70.9 billion lira from 69.5 billion the previous year.

