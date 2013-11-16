* Barzani's first visit to southeastern Turkey since 1992
DIYARBAKIR, Nov 16 The president of Iraqi
Kurdistan called on Turkey's Kurds to back a flagging peace
process with Ankara on Saturday, making his first visit to
southeastern Turkey in two decades in a show of support for
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Masoud Barzani's trip to Diyarbakir, the main city in
Turkey's Kurdish-dominated southeast, comes as Ankara finalises
billions of dollars of energy deals with his semi-autonomous
region and amid mutual concern over the ambitions of Kurdish
militias in the chaos of neighbouring Syria.
Thousands gathered to hear Barzani and Erdogan speak,
opening a day of ceremonies including a performance by Kurdish
poet and singer Sivan Perwer, who had fled Turkey in the 1970s,
and a wedding of 400 couples.
"This is a historic visit for me ... We all know it would
have been impossible to speak here 15 or 20 years ago," Barzani
said, as members of the crowd waved green, white and orange
Kurdistan flags.
"Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has taken a very brave step
towards peace. I want my Kurdish and Turkish brothers to support
the peace process," he said.
Kurds, often described as the world's largest stateless
ethnic group, number about 30 million, concentrated in parts of
Turkey, Iran, Syria and Iraq. While they have had partial
autonomy in Iraqi Kurdistan since 1991, nationalist movements
have long been suppressed in Turkey, Syria and Iran.
Erdogan had billed Barzani's visit as the "crown" on efforts
to end a three-decade insurgency in Turkey by Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) militants, a conflict which has killed 40,000.
Turkey's effort to make peace with the PKK has been given a
sense of urgency by Syria's 2-1/2 year civil war in which Kurds
have made major territorial gains, paving the way for their
long-declared plans for independent governance in parts of Syria
just over Turkey's southern border.
Erdogan is keen to press the peace process in the run-up to
municipal elections next March, with his ruling AK Party looking
to tempt Turkish Kurds away from the pro-Kurdish Peace and
Democracy Party (BDP), which shares the same grassroots support
as the PKK and governs Diyarbakir.
But peace moves have stalled since a ceasefire declaration
in March, with the PKK saying reforms announced by Ankara last
month, meant to boost Kurdish rights, had fallen well short of
expectations.
On the eve of Barzani's visit, the Turkish army said Kurdish
militants attacked a military convoy near the Syrian border with
rifle fire and a rocket-propelled grenade, one of the most
serious breaches of the 8-month-old truce.
"Yesterday, bullets were fired against the peace efforts. We
won't allow this. If you own the process, it will grow more,"
Erdogan said in a speech in which, according to officials, he
used the term "Iraqi Kurdistan" for the first time.
"Be in no doubt, we will see (PKK fighters) come down from
the mountains and the jails empty," he said, referring to the
mountains of northern Iraq where the PKK has bases.
But across town, hundreds attended a counter rally by the
BDP, which has dismissed Barzani's visit as an AK Party show.
"Barzani, will you be a candidate for the AKP in Diyarbakir?"
read the banner on a party bus.
"Barzani should take into consideration the sensitivities of
the Diyarbakir people," BDP official Mehmet Amin Yilmaz said in
an address to the crowd. "Erdogan has not taken concrete steps
for the rights of the Kurdish people."
MUTUAL INTERESTS
Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan share concern about the growing
clout of Kurdish militias in Syria, particularly after their
announcement this week of an interim administration that aims to
carve out an autonomous Syrian Kurdish region.
Both Turkish and Iraqi Kurdish officials in Arbil have
criticised the declaration, which lays out plans for a regional
government similar to that of Iraqi Kurdistan, seeing it as part
of a deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Syrian Kurds are divided over the political group whose
militias are behind the advances, the Democratic Union Party
(PYD), which has links to the PKK and is seen by Iraqi Kurdistan
as a rival for transnational leadership of the Kurds.
Critics of the PYD also accuse it of getting help from
outside powers, namely Shi'ite Iran and Iraq's
Shi'ite-controlled central government, which are both allies of
Assad.
"Erdogan needs to strengthen his hand with Barzani in
Turkey's own Kurdish problem and in developments with Syrian
Kurds," wrote columnist Cengiz Candar in Turkey's Radikal daily.
"But Barzani also needs to get Turkey's backing in Iran, Syria
and Baghdad," he said.
Turkey's courtship of Iraqi Kurdistan, in particular its
efforts to help the region develop an independent oil industry,
has long infuriated Baghdad, which fears the break-up of Iraq,
and has also raised concerns in Washington.
The semi-autonomous region has finalised a package of deals
with Turkey to build multi-billion-dollar pipelines to ship its
oil and gas to world markets, sources involved in the
negotiations told Reuters last week.
But in a delicate foreign policy balance, Ankara has at the
same time been seeking to restore relations with Baghdad, which
claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi oil, vowing to respect
Iraq's territorial integrity and offering to set up an escrow
account through which oil revenues could be shared.
Columnist Fehim Tastekin wrote on Middle Eastern news
website Al-Monitor: "What (Erdogan's) dancing with Arbil and
Baghdad at the same time promises to the three parties is
simple: if oil and natural gas flow through pipelines with an
agreement among the parties, all three will win."
