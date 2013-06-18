ISTANBUL, June 18 Local authorities have given
an unnamed Turkish company licenses to explore for oil in Iraqi
Kurdistan, according to a report, a move that could anger the
central government in Baghdad already worried about the region's
growing independence.
The report, co-published by The Oil & Gas Year and the
autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), is the first
official confirmation of the deal. It said a company described
only as "a Turkish entity" was given stakes in the Choman,
Hindren, Arbat, Pulkhana, Jabal Kand and Khalakan blocks.
Resource-hungry Turkey and neighbouring Iraqi Kurdistan,
rich in hydrocarbons, have been negotiating on energy since last
year. However, the central government insists it has the sole
authority to sign energy deals.
A Turkish Energy Ministry official declined to comment on
the report published by Istanbul-based The Oil & Gas Year. A
source at state company Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO), Turkey's main
oil exploration company, denied his company won the licences.
The Turkish entity will have 80 percent stakes in the
Choman, Hindren and Arbat blocks, the report said.
Choman and Hindren are contiguous sections on the border
with Iran, and Arbat is in the southeast near the city of
Sulaymaniyah and has had some seismic work completed.
The entity will hold a 40 percent stake in Pulkhana in the
south, where eight wells have been drilled, and Jabal Kand in
the west. It is expected to be given a 40 percent stake in the
Khalakan block in the east of Iraqi Kurdistan, the report said.
The ease of extraction and favourable production-sharing
terms have attracted majors such Exxon Mobil Corp,
Chevron Corp and Total SA to the Kurdistan
region, despite threats of blacklisting from Baghdad, which
considers the KRG contracts illegal.
The central government's refusal to pay for exports from the
north has sharply reduced shipments, which are currently made
overland by truck to Turkey.
Resolution of the dispute between the regional capital Arbil
and Baghdad is essential if the Kurdish region is to reach its
export goal of more than 1 million barrels of oil per day in by
2015.