* Official says ceasefire meaningless, operations to
continue
* Nearly 50 militants said killed in air strikes
* Ceasefire coincided with mass killings in Ankara blasts
(Adds quote, details, background)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 11 Turkish warplanes struck
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant targets in northern Iraq
and southeastern Turkey on Saturday and Sunday, pressing their
military campaign a day after the rebel group ordered its
fighters to halt attacks on Turkish soil.
Security sources said some 30-35 PKK guerrillas were killed
in northern Iraqi raids on Sunday.
"The PKK ceasefire means nothing for us. The operations will
continue without a break," one senior security official told
Reuters.
The PKK umbrella group told its fighters on Saturday to halt
militant activities unless they face attack, in response to
calls for them to avoid acts which could prevent a "fair and
just election" being held on Nov. 1.
The announcement, though expected, came hours after twin
bomb attacks on a rally of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists at
Ankara's main train station which a pro-Kurdish party said
killed 128 people.
PKK shelters and gun positions were destroyed in the Metina
and Zap areas of northern Iraq in Sunday's air raids, a military
statement said. It also said 14 PKK militants were killed in
strikes in the Lice district of Diyarbakir province in southeast
Turkey on Saturday.
Deputy Prime Minister Yalcin Akdogan had already dismissed
the anticipated ceasefire declaration as a "tactic" ahead of the
election, reiterating government demands that the militants lay
down arms and leave Turkey.
The PKK's 31-year-old conflict with the state erupted anew
in July, with Turkey launching air strikes on militant camps in
response to attacks on its security forces, ending a March 2013
ceasefire. Hundreds have been killed in the latest fighting.
The PKK has announced a series of ceasefires in the past,
including ahead of elections, often with a view to opening
negotiations. Turkey's army does not declare ceasefires.
Designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States
and European Union, the PKK launched a separatist insurgency in
1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. The
state launched peace talks with its jailed leader in 2012.
