DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 23 Kurdish militants
armed with assault rifles attacked a hydroelectric power station
near the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Sunday,
killing a soldier and wounding three others, security sources
said.
The attack, the latest in two months of escalating clashes
which have brought a peace process to the brink of collapse, did
not disrupt the operations of the plant. Military attack
helicopters were searching for the militants from the Kurdistan
Workers' Party (PKK) after they fled, the sources said.
Turkey has launched more than 400 air strikes against PKK
camps in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey since late July,
in what it says is a response to mounting attacks on police
officers and soldiers. Ankara, the United States and European
Union all consider the PKK a terrorist organisation.
Kurdish activists accuse Turkey of launching the military
campaign in a bid to stifle Kurdish political gains in Turkey
and territorial ambitions in northern Syria, where groups allied
to the PKK have been battling Islamic State insurgents. Ankara
denies these accusations.
The Turkish army said in a statement that 11 customs
officials at a border gate with Iran had been kidnapped by PKK
militants on Friday. The PKK has kidnapped state officials in
the past, most of whom have later been released.
The unrest comes at a difficult time for the NATO member,
which faces a snap election in November after the ruling AK
Party lost its majority in a June parliamentary poll for the
first time since coming to power more than a decade ago.
It has also left in tatters a ceasefire agreed two years ago
with the PKK as part of efforts to end a conflict in the
predominantly Kurdish southeast which has killed about 40,000
people over the past three decades.
