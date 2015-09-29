* Three Turkish servicemen killed in two attacks on Tuesday
* Military launched further operations following attack
* Cross-border operations on PKK "very effective" -Erdogan
(Adds Batman province explosive)
By Tulay Karadeniz and Seyhmus Cakan
ANKARA/DIYARBAKIR, Sept 29 President Tayyip
Erdogan said the Turkish military had killed more than 30
Kurdish militants on Friday in a cross-border operation he
described as part of the rebels' "last struggle".
Erdogan, addressing village leaders at the presidential
palace on Tuesday, did not say where the targets were. The
military has been bombarding Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
positions in the mountains of northern Iraq as well as the
mainly Kurdish southeast of Turkey following the breakdown of a
ceasefire in July.
"More than 30 terrorists have been killed," Erdogan said,
adding that security forces were continuing with operations
inside and outside of the country. "These will continue for now
but you should know that this is their last struggle."
On Tuesday afternoon two armed servicemen were killed and
three injured by an improvised explosive device in the
southeastern province of Hakkari, the military said in a
statement blaming the PKK. The men had been providing security
for a bomb disposal team dispatched to defuse another bomb.
The military launched operations against militants in the
area on Tuesday, using drones, helicopters and armed units.
In Batman province, a bomb buried in the road went off as a
police vehicle passed over it, killing a police officer and
wounding eight others, security sources said.
The most intense fighting since the 1990s has engulfed the
mainly Kurdish southeast and virtually scotched a peace process
Erdogan began three years ago.
More than a hundred security personnel and hundreds of
militants have been killed since the ceasefire broke down.
The cross-border operations against the PKK have so far been
"very effective", Erdogan said, although he did not elaborate,
except to say that more than 2,000 militants had been killed.
ELECTIONS LOOMING
Separately, the Turkish army said on Tuesday six PKK
militants had been killed in operations carried out in the
southeastern province of Hakkari overnight.
Security sources said a curfew had been imposed in mainly
Kurdish southeastern town of Bismil, where a 9-year-old girl was
killed late on Sunday when a rocket fired by Kurdish militants
hit a house.
In the southern province of Adana, which also has a sizeable
Kurdish population, two police officers were killed in an attack
by suspected PKK militants late on Monday, local media reported.
At least 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK -
deemed a terrorist organisation by the United States, Turkey and
the European Union - launched its insurgency for greater Kurdish
autonomy in 1984.
The escalating bloodshed has worsened political tensions
ahead of a Nov. 1 parliamentary election, with Erdogan and the
ruling AK Party he founded accusing pro-Kurdish lawmakers of
being PKK sympathisers - something they deny.
It has also complicated the relationship between NATO member
Turkey and Washington, which sees a related Kurdish militia in
Syria as its chief ally in fighting Islamic State.
The government has accused the PKK of using the 2-1/2 year
truce to stockpile guns, while the opposition has said the
government ended the peace process after a pro-Kurdish party won
enough votes in June to enter parliament and deprive the ruling
AK Party of a majority it had enjoyed since 2002.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ayla Jean Yackley and
Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)