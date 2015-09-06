DIYARBAKIR, Sept 6 Two policeman were killed and
three others injured in predominantly Kurdish eastern Turkey's
largest city when Kurdish militants clashed with security forces
early on Sunday, government sources said.
Gunfire and explosions echoed across the centre of
Diyarbakir on Sunday morning after fighters from the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fired a rocket-propelled grenade
at police trying to fill in ditches dug by the PKK in the Sur
district of the city.
Security forces responded with an air-supported operation
against the militants and the governor's office imposed a curfew
in the area, ordering all residents to remain indoors.
The clashes are the latest in a deadly drumbeat of violence
that has swept eastern Turkey since July, when a two-year
ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with
both sides blaming each other.
Since then officials say that more than 70 members of the
security forces and hundreds of Kurdish militants have been
killed in almost daily clashes.
Also on Sunday, Dutch journalist Frederike Geerdink, who is
based in Diyarbakir and mainly covers Kurdish issues, was
detained by authorities, the Netherlands' national news agency
ANP reported.
Geerdink was detained in January for alleged dissemination
of "terrorist propaganda" but the charges were dropped.
Last week two Vice News journalists were arrested for
alleged links to terrorist groups. They, too, were released
later, but the detentions have deepened concerns over press
freedom under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by
David Goodman)