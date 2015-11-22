(Adds details, background)
By Ece Toksabay
ANKARA Nov 22 Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition
leader Selahattin Demirtas was unharmed after his car was hit by
a bullet on Sunday in an apparent assassination attempt, a
spokesman for his political party said.
The rear window of Demirtas's bullet-proof car was hit once
as he and his security team were driving in the city of
Diyarbakir in the largely Kurdish southeast of the country, the
spokesman said.
Demirtas told the Firat News Agency that the bullet dent was
noticed when they got out of the car. He also said the car was
taken away by police, but no bullet cartridge was found.
"Death is God's command," Demirtas tweeted after the
incident.
Demirtas led his People's Democratic Party (HDP) through a
highly successful election campaign in June, seeing it cross the
threshold to enter parliament as a party for the first time and
depriving the ruling AK Party of its majority. The AK Party won
back a majority in a rerun this month, but the HDP remained
above the 10 percent threshold to stay in parliament.
HDP supporters have been attacked three times over the past
few months. One of the attacks, believed to have been carried
out by Islamic State sympathisers, killed more than 100 people
in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
A two-year ceasefire between the Kurdish militant group PKK
and Turkey collapsed in July this year. The PKK insurgency,
largely fought in southeastern Turkey, has killed some 40,000
people since 1984.
Demirtas's party had been a facilitator in the ceasefire
negotiations, which angered nationalist Turks who demanded a
harsher military crackdown on the Kurdish militants.
