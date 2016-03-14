ISTANBUL, March 14 Turkey declared a
round-the-clock curfew in the southeastern town of Sirnak on
Monday in order to carry out operations against Kurdish
militants in the area, the provincial governor's office said in
a statement.
It said the curfew will go into effect at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT)
on Monday. Security forces have been carrying out operations in
the mainly Kurdish southeast, where months of conflict have
devastated much of the region.
Separately, Kurdish warplanes bombed camps belonging to the
outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq early on
Monday, the army said, following a car bomb attack in Ankara
that killed at least 37 people.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Toby
Chopra)