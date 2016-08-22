DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 22 One soldier was
killed and three police officers were wounded in a clash with
Kurdish militants in southeastern Turkey on Monday, security
sources said, as a spike in violence rocks the restive region.
A suicide bomber, as young as 12, late on Saturday blew him
or herself up at a wedding party in the city of Gaziantep,
killing 51 ethnic Kurds in an attack President Tayyip Erdogan
said was carried out by Islamic State.
That attack was the deadliest in a series of bombings in
Turkey this year blamed on Islamic State and their rivals, the
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an outlawed militant group
seeking greater autonomy for Turkey's 15 million Kurds.
NATO member Turkey is also roiling with the aftermath of a
failed coup on July 15 that killed an estimated 340 people,
including around 100 of the rogue soldiers.
A female PKK guerrilla was also killed in the clash, which
erupted at dawn near security outposts by the town of Nazimiye
in Tunceli province, 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Gaziantep,
the security sources said.
Authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on Nazimiye
as security forces, backed by attack helicopters, sealed the
area and sent in reinforcements, they said.
On Sunday, the PKK targeted a military vehicle in Viransehir
in Sanliurfa province, killing one soldier and wounding four,
security sources said. The PKK took responsibility for a car
bomb attack on Thursday the in eastern city of Elazig, killing
three and wounding hundreds.
The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, and
more than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died. It has close
ties to the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which is battling Islamic State
in northern Syria and is backed by the United States, a Turkey
ally.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Daren Butler; Editing by
David Dolan)